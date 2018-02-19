IN COURT: Who’s been sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court:

JANUARY 2:

Lucian Arama, aged 30, of no fixed abode, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 107mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; community order made to carry out 140 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a surcharge to victim services of £85 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 26 months. No insurance; no separate penalty.

Jayntibhai Patel, aged 51, of no fixed abode, committed fraud by opening accounts in another’s name, intending to make a gain; pleaded guilty, sent to Leciester Crown Court for sentence.

JANUARY 3

Joshua Farey, aged 26, of Treetops, Northampton, sent threatening electronic messages; community order made, ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Darius Sutkus, aged 39, of Lower Adelaide Street, Northampton, made threatening phone calls; fined £500, ordered to pay a surcharge of £50 and costs of £85.

Andrew Vass, aged 32, of Underbank Lane, Northampton, assault; community order made, ordered to pay a surcharge of £85, costs of £85 and compensation of £100. Damaged an internal wooden panel door; community order made, ordered to pay compensation of £100.

Brad Matthews, aged 28, of Dovecote Road, Roade, failed to comply with a community order; order varied, now 120 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay costs of £60.

Kristians Olsteins, aged 21, of no fixed abode, breach of community protection order by begging; fined £50, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Begging by use of a sign stating that you were homeless; no separate penalty.

Dean Sargent, aged 36, of Churchill Avenue, Northampton, stole three bottles of vodka belonging to Morrisons; conditional discharge for 24 months, ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and costs of £105. Failed to surrender to custody; conditional discharge for 24 months.

Matthew Mandipira, aged 22, of Gordon Street, Northampton, assault; jailed for 16 weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to pay compensation of £600.

Oliver Stratford-Burke, aged 38, of Southampton Road, Northampton, drink-driving with a blood test reading of 361 milligrames of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood; jailed for eight weeks suspended for 12 months, ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work, pay a surcharge of £115 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 48 months.

Hasan Kaya, aged 38, of Gorse Close, Northampton, possession of cocaine community order made to carry out 130 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £625. Assault; community order made, ordered to pay compensation of £50.

Matthew Young, aged 21, of Cowley Close, Northampton, assault; conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and costs of £500.

JANUARY 4

Esther Owusu, aged 60, of The Briars, Northampton, failed to notify authorities of change in circumstance relating to Housing Benefit; community order made to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Lauren Angove, aged 18, of Epping Walk, Daventry, stole two choker necklaces worth £15 belonging to Dorothy Perkins; community order made. Stole various beauty items of a value unknown belonging to Boots in Daventry; community order made. Failed to surrender to custody; no separate penalty.

Commission of a further offence while on a conditional discharge for six offences of theft, criminal damage and failing to surrender to custody; community order made. Stole cosmetics from Boots; community order made.

Used threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour; community order made, ordered to pay compensation of £50. Stole various items

worth £286.87 belonging to Superdrug; community order made, ordered to pay compensation of £286.87, Stole a bottle of Grey Goose vodka; community order made, ordered to pay compensation of £20. Stole items of clothing worth £34.99 belonging to New Look; community order and ordered to pay compensation of £34.99.

Jeff Jones, aged 56, of Billing Garden Village, The Causeway, Northampton, damaged a car; conditional discharge for 24 months, ordered to

pay compensation of £500, a surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.