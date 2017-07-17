IN COURT: Full list of people sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court

The following people were sentenced at Northampton Magistrates’ Court:

November 2:

David Hazell, aged 55, of Burleigh Road, Northampton, sent offensive text messages; conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay a surcharge to victim services of £20 and costs of £85.

Peter Drage, aged 41, of Wellingborough Road, Mears Ashby, driving while banned; jailed for four weeks, ordered to pay surcharge of £115 and costs of £85. No insurance; no separate penalty; licence endorsed with six points. Commission of a further offence while on a suspended sentence; no adjudication, dealt with original offence – drink-driving with a breath test reading of 140mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; suspended sentence imposed as 10 weeks in jail.

Leon Wilson, aged 41, of Balfour Close, Northampton, damaged a door; fined £80, ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Ali Zarei, aged 23, of Bedford Mansions, Derngate Road, Northampton, possession of cannabis; conditional discharge of 12 months, ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Marius Covargic, aged 29, of St Pauls Road, Northampton, driving while disqualified; community order made to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work, ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85, banned from driving for six months. No insurance; no separate penalty.

Viorel-Alin Ludosan, aged 32, of Wellington Street, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 87mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £350, ordered to pay a surcharge of £35 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

NOVEMBER 3

Nathan Bettles, aged 28, of Oakley Street, Northampton, stole four jars of Gold Blend coffee worth £12.76; conditional discharge for 12 months, ordered to pay a surcharge of £20 and costs of £85. Failed to surrender to custody; conditional discharge for 12 months.

Kristians Olsteins, aged 21, of no fixed abode, stole three cans of Red Bull from the Co-Op; fined £40, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Failed to surrender to custody; fined £40.

Simon Clarke, aged 49, of Bostock Avenue, Northampton, possession of cocaine; pleaded guilty, sent to Crown Court for sentence.

NOVEMBER 6

Cezar Clocotici, aged 29, of Bourne Crescent, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 55mcgs of 100mls of breath; fined £200, ordered to pay a surcharge for £30 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 16 months. No insurance; fined £200.

Oleg Cociu, aged 32, of Euston Road, Northampton, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 86mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £320, ordered to pay a surcharge of £32 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 22 months.

Eleanor Harper, aged 38, of Acre Lane, Northampton, driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £40, a surcharge of £30 and costs of £100, banned from driving for three months. Driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £40, three points.

Barry Sheehan, aged 38, of no fixed abode, threatened a police officer that he would set fire to a building; jailed for 28 days concurrent.

Bartek Scibiorek, aged 33, of West Cotton Close, Southbridge, Northampton, no insurance; fined £300, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with six points. Driving without due care and attention; fined £100. Failed to surrender to custody; fined £200.

Charlie Cox, aged 18, c/o Dover Court, Northampton, no insurance; no separate penalty. Driving not in accordance with a licence; no separate penalty. Failed to provide a breath test; community order made, ordered to pay a surcharge of £85, banned from driving for 12 months.

Samuel Cox, aged 20, of Cherry Close, Northampton, possession of cannabis; fined £100, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Benjamin Hornsey, aged 19, of Holdenby Road, Holdenby, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 85mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £400, ordered to pay a surcharge of £40 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Adam Robson, aged 26, of Lang Farm, Daventry, drink-driving with a breath test reading of 86mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath; fined £400, ordered to pay a surcharge of £40 and costs of £85, banned from driving for 20 months.

Brad Matthews, aged 28, of Dovecote Road, Roade, stole fuel worth £67.87; community order to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work, pay compensation of £67.87. Eight similar offences; ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

NOVEMBER 7

Anton Bourne, aged 35, of Purser Road, Northampton, assaulted a police officer; community order made, ordered to pay compensation of £75. Failed to surrender to custody; community order made. Damaged a window and cat flap; community order made, ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Damaged a chest of drawers and a wall; community order made. Assault; community order made.

NOVEMBER 8

Matthew Finnigan, aged 23, of Compton Way, Earls Barton, damaged a glass pane on a door; court order made, fined £215, compensation of £300 and surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

George Jarvis, aged 21, of Bouverie Road, Hardingstone, destroyed a window; fined £120, ordered to pay compensation of £80, a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Ricky Renshaw, aged 30, of Whiteland Road, Northampton, assault; community order made, ordered to pay compensation of £100, a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Jason Hudson, aged 27, of Kingsley Road, Silverstone, assault; community order made, fined £100, compensation £200, surcharge £85 and costs £85.

Suzanne Minney, of Sir John Pascoe Way, Northampton, assault; conditional discharge for three years, ordered to pay compensation of £200, a surcharge of £15 and costs of £85. Damaged a car and a plant pot; conditional discharge for three years.

Myles Hannah, aged 20, of no fixed abode, had an offensive weapon in a public place, namely a rounders bat; community order made, ordered to pay a surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. Failed to comply with a community order; no adjudication, dealt with original offences. Assault; community order made. Stole a Sony PlayStation and six Sony games worth £485.97; community order made.

Richard Coleman, aged 30, of West Haddon Road, Guilsborough, driving while using a mobile phone; fined £500, ordered to pay a surcharge of £50 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with three points. Driving at 39mph in a 30mph zone; fined £346, licence endorsed with three points.

Paul Gardner, aged 65, of Olympia Close, Northampton, driving at 41mph in a 30mph zone; fined £454, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with four points.

Gary Newstead, aged 39, of Westfield Road, Northampton, driving without due care and attention; fined £230, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with five points.

Carl Wood, aged 43, of Prentice Court, Northampton, no insurance; fined £150, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with six points. Driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £50.

Olabiyi Akinrera, aged 26, of Margaret Street, Northampton, driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £220 and costs of £85. No insurance; fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge of £66, banned from driving for six months. Driving while using a mobile phone; fined £220.

Mohammud Cali, aged 33, of High Street, Upton, no insurance; fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £85, banned from driving for six months. Driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £220.

Damion Carvell, aged 24, of Henmans Road, Daventry, no insurance; fined £330, ordered to pay a surcharge of £33 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Donna Casey, aged 31, of Queens Road, Daventry, no insurance; fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with six points. Driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £220.

Racu Viorel, aged 20, of Cranstoun Street, Northampton, no insurance; fined £525, ordered to pay a surcharge of £52 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Phillip Cowdell, aged 37, of Brookfield Road, Northampton, failed to stop at an accident; fined £80, ordered to pay costs of £85. Failed to report an accident; fined £80. Driving without due care and attention; fined £80. No insurance; fined £120, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30, licence endorsed with six points.

Jade Eastman, aged 29, of Fulford Drive, Northampton, driving without due care and attention; fined £150, ordered to pay a surcharge of £30 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Mohammed Hussain, of Cranbrook Road, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with six points.

Julius Krompalcas, aged 19, of Junction Road, Northampton, no insurance; fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £85, banned from driving for six months. Driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £220.

Iwona Lacka, aged 37, of Hazel Drive, Brixworth, driving not in accordance with a licence; fined £220. No insurance; fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £85, licence endorsed with six points.

James Scullion, aged 63, of Ashley Way, Northampton, failed to give information relating to the identity of a driver; fined £660, ordered to pay a surcharge of £66 and costs of £85, banned from driving for six months.