Improvement Board to support Northants County Council recovery plans

An ‘improvement board’ has been created to help with Northamptonshire County Council’s recovery plans.

It will be chaired by Steve Freer who, among other roles, was chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy for 13 years.

The Improvement Board will work alongside the council and the two Government-appointed commissioners to “support and challenge” the council’s plans for improvement, with a particular focus on its financial arrangements.

Council leader Cllr Matthew Golby said: “I am delighted to welcome Steve as our independent Improvement Board chairman.

“His appointment is a really important step in the recovery of the council and our communities going forward.

“Steve’s experience will be invaluable to us and the board in ensuring we focus on the right things, particularly in the challenges we face on our finances.”

Mr Freer said: “I am very pleased to take on this important role. The challenges facing Northamptonshire are well documented.

“I am looking forward to working with the council to support its recovery and help place its finances and its services in the best possible position ahead of the expected transition to a unitary local government structure in Northamptonshire.”

Mr Freer has held a range of senior roles in the public, private and charitable sectors.

He is a very experienced chief executive with a national and international reputation and network.

Since stepping down as the chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance & Accountancy in September 2013, he has taken on a number of new non-executive roles including the Chairmanship of Public Sector Audit Appointments Ltd, the body which is responsible for appointing auditors to local government and police bodies.