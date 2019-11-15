'Immediate action required' as flood warning kicks in for Northampton as town's River Nene continues to rise

One flood warning and three flood alerts are currently in place across Northampton this morning (Friday).

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Cogenhoe Mill Caravan Site which sits to the east of Northampton on the banks of the River Nene.

The warning states 'immediate action required' and that flooding is expected.

The Environment Agency says: "Heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours has caused the River Nene to rise.

"Levels are continuing to rise steadily, and are flooding low lying land and roads in the area.

"Low lying properties and areas of the Cognehoe Mill Caravan site will continue to be affected.

River levels are continuing to rise. Pictures via Lewis Horne

"Stay safe and be aware of your local surroundings. Please avoid contact with flood water and do not walk on flood banks.

"Our staff are out in the area to check the flood defences, clear blockages, and assist the emergency services and council.

"We will be closely monitoring the situation and this message will be updated later on Friday 15 November, or as the situation changes."

Three flood alerts - meaning flooding is possible - are currently in place for the Middle Nene, River Ise and Alledge Brook and Upper Nene

The Environment Agency is warning people around those areas 'to be prepared' and is warning that the river is expected to remaining high throughout the next few days.

A spokesperson said: "We are storing water in Northampronshire Washlands flood storage reservoir near Billing to minimize the flood impacts downstream in the Nene valley.

"Our forecasts indicate that further flooding to properties is unlikely however flood warning is in force for Cogenhoe Mill where flood impacts are expected.

"We are constantly monitoring river levels, and have staff in the field checking for blockages and clearing weedscreens.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."