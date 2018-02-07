Images released of women wanted in connection with distraction thefts of elderly people in Daventry town centre

Northamptonshire Police have released CCTV images of two women they believe may have information about a number of distraction thefts in Daventry town centre.

The thefts happened on Thursday, January 5, between 1pm and 3.30pm, when two women pretended to be working for a disabled charity.

They approached a number of elderly people asking them to sign a form and make a donation to the charity.

As one woman spoke to the victims, the other picked their pockets and stole cash and items from their bags.

The women or anyone who recognises them are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.