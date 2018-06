CCTV images have been released of a man who may have information about a theft from a car in Northampton.

The theft happened in Abington, Northampton, on Saturday, June 2, at about 11.45am.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, are being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.