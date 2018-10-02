Images offer sneak peek inside Northampton's £6.7m new museum as construction begins

Artists' impressions of Northampton's £6.7 million museum and art gallery extension have been revealed as contractors begin work at the site.

The project, being carried out by GSSArchitecture and Wildgoose Construction, will almost double the size of the attraction by extending gallery space into the former Gaol Block on Angel Street.

The plans, designed by GSSArchitecture, will double the size of the gallery space in Guildhall Road.

The space, formerly home to county council offices, will house a shoe gallery to showcase the museum’s world-renowned collection.

GSSArchitecture says the new visitor space will flow into parts of the vaulted structures that formed the original Gaol.

In addition, the museum will extend into the adjacent Guildhall Road block, a building designed by GSSArchitecture’s Founder, John Alfred Gotch in 1937.

A courtyard extension, designed using glass and sandstone, will link the Gaol Block and Guildhall Road block, as well as providing extra gallery space, a café and roof terrace.

Tom Jagger of GSSArchitecture says the project will transform the role of the museum in the area.

He said: “By providing an enriched and improved museum offer, the project will contribute to the regeneration of Northampton town centre, helping to enhance the entertainment, learning and leisure aspects of the community.”

The extension is expected to be completed by late 2019.

