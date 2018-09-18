Image released of man wanted over attacking staff at Northampton pub while making 'racist comments'

CCTV of a man wanted in connection with a racially aggravated assault at a Northampton pub has been released.

The incident happened on Sunday (September 16) between 10.45pm and 11pm at a pub in Eastfield Road, Northampton.

A man attacked a member of staff by punching him, throwing a table and chair at him and making racist comments.

He also smashed the bar, breaking bottles, glasses and furniture.

The man pictured, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.