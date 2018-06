A CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with an assault in Northampton town centre has been released by police.

The incident happened on June 7 sometime between 5.30pm and 6.45pm on Sheep Street.

Officers would like to speak to the man, who may have travelled by bus from the Milton Keynes area, and are urging him or anyone who recognises him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111