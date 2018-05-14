Image released of 39-year-old Northampton man wanted by police for driving offences

A 39-year-old man is wanted by police in connection with theft and driving offences.

The crime is alleged to have happened on February 2, 2018, after a driver left the scene of a road traffic collision before speaking to police.

Officers are keen to locate the 39-year-old man from Northampton, who may be able to assist the investigation. They are urging him or anyone who knows of his whereabouts to contact police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, the can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.