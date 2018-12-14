Illegal worker arrested at Gold Street takeaway in Northampton

The owners of a Northampton takeaway where an illegal worker was discovered have surrendered the restaurant’s licence.

Red Hot Pizza and Grill, on Gold Street, was visited by Northamptonshire Police and Immigration Service inspectors on October 11 after receiving a tip-off that it had hired employees with no right to work in the UK.

One worker was arrested after it was ascertained he had no right to work in the country, with one of the managers being issued with a Civil Penalty Notice.

Now police have asked Northampton Borough Council to review the licence for the takeaway, which was held by Oksana Ali Limited. But the two directors, Oksana Naidionova and Pervez Ali, have now surrendered the licence, with the company also set to be voluntarily struck off.

Mr Ali surrendered the Premises Licence on November 5, but the borough council’s licensing sub-committee is still due to meet on Tuesday (December 18) to discuss Red Hot’s current situation.

The restaurant offered late night refreshment up until 4am on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2am on other days.

A written statement by PC Chris Stevens, of Northamptonshire Police, states: “Upon entering the premises, there was one person behind the counter and another member of staff who returned to the kitchen area to cook on the grill.

“Immigration officers approached both people and ascertained that the member of staff who had been cooking on the grill was an illegal worker liable for arrest. He was therefore arrested and conveyed to the local police station for processing.

“As this was happening, a male purporting to be the manager arrived at the premises and introduced himself to us. He was issued with a Civil Penalty Notice of Potential Liability.

“Following this visit, a letter was sent to the listed company address for the licence holder Oksana Ali Ltd. Upon receipt of the letter, one of the directors of the company contacted the Licensing Department to state that they no longer have any involvement in the business. It is unclear therefore who is currently the responsible person for this premises.”