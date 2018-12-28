'If I'd turned my heating on, I might not be alive today', says Northampton social housing tenant

A housing association tenant from Northampton suffered poisoning due to a combination of leaking boiler and no carbon monoxide detector.

Nick Wagstaff, of Sheriff Road, went to his GP in July with aching muscles, itchy eyes and a persistent headache, which the doctor diagnosed as an allergic reaction.

It was only by chance months later that Nick noticed a 'shadow' on his kitchen wall above his boiler. And after his landlords - emh Homes - sent out an engineer, it was confirmed there had been gas leaking whenever the boiler was used.

But Nick was unaware of the odourless gas because his home had no carbon monoxide detector fitted.

He said: "I'm really lucky that it wasn't worse. I'd only been using the boiler for hot water. If I'd turned on the central heating, I probably wouldn't be talking to you now.

"They call carbon monoxide poisoning the silent death, so I wouldn't have known anything about it."

Nick was especially concerned as the boiler, which was subsequently condemned, had been serviced in March 2018 and had seemingly passed all safety checks. He is now worried about the welfare of his neighbours, whose homes are also managed by emh Homes.

"It makes you wonder if anyone else has got the same issue," he said. "Some of our boilers must be on their last legs."

Adrian Cheetham, director of property services at emh Homes, said it was very sorry to hear of Mr Wagstaff’s health problems and is pleased he has made a full recovery.

He said emh Homes responded immediately once it was made aware of the situation and replaced the boiler within days. Engineers also carried out a full gas safety check on the new system.

On the lack of detectors, Mr Cheetham said: “There is no legal requirement for us as a landlord to fit or provide carbon monoxide detectors on ‘room sealed’ boilers. We do provide them where properties have an open flue or if there is a wood burner we have installed.

On the fact no faults were picked up during the check earlier this year, Mr Cheetham said: “We service all properties with gas appliances annually, and Mr Wagstaff’s boiler was checked and issued with a gas safety certificate in March."

He added: “Carbon monoxide poisoning is very rare, but any tenant with concerns should immediately switch off their appliance and let us know straight away. We recommend all households, whether our customers or not, purchase a British Standard detector as a precaution.”