'If he can do it, anyone can': Autistic Daventry man to run marathon side-by-side with personal trainer

An autistic man from Daventry will run side-to-side with his trainer and friend as they take part in this weekend's Milton Keynes marathon.

Spencer Freed, from Brixworth, has been training 32-year-old Michael Nidlett for 14 years and having both completed a half marathon, a 10-mile race in Northampton and a six-mile one in Daventry, the pair are all set to take on their biggest challenge yet.

"The amazing feeling he gets when he finishes, he's so proud of himself. It's quite emotional really," said 44-year-old Spencer, who works at The Cube Disability teaching fitness classes.

"There's no physical reason why Michael shouldn't do the marathon. it gives someone with a disability the opportunity to something great.

"If he can do it, anyone can."

Spencer last completed a marathon four years ago and this time around he will have to remember to repeat his pre-race routines with Michael.

That includes applying Vaseline gel on feet and in between toes and also tying shoelaces before and during the race.

"Everything I do on myself I have to do on him," said Spencer.

The two men are raising money for MS-UK after a friend of Spencer's recent diagnosis, and will also donate funds to The Cube Disability and CANTO Learning.

If you want to donate, you can do so here.