'I loved my wife with all my heart': Northampton man hosts air ambulance fundraiser after wife's sudden death

A big-hearted man has helped to raise £1,600 for the Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance after the charity attended the morning his wife passed away.

St Andrews Healthcare worker, Peter Wilson hosted a special quiz night in memory of his wife and colleague, Pat who was a staff nurse at St Andrew’s Healthcare for many years and raised £1,600 for the Northamptonshire and Warwickshire Air Ambulance.

Pat died suddenly the morning after the families annual holiday to Enniskillen lakes in Northern Ireland. Her two young boys, aged 13 and 11, found her on the morning of her death and carried out CPR for nine minutes before an adult arrived on scene.

Peter said: "The reason we raised the money for the air ambulance, and continue to do so, is because they attended on the morning of my wife's death, and as a charity, I realise without continued support they would not be able to continue the good work that they do to save lives.



"Pat and I had been together almost 20 years, and married for 13 years, but she was the first nurse that I met when I came to have a look around St Andrews 27 years ago. She was a quiet, funny, loving and caring family person who enjoyed reading, walking, holidaying, her children and a newly born four-week-old grandson. I loved my wife with all my heart her loss to me her loving children and her family is immense.



"Her cremation was attended to by over 200 friends and family she was well respected and loved by work associates patients friends and family with nearly 30 years service at St Andrews."