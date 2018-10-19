'I love you, Dyl': Mother of Northampton toddler murdered by his father speaks out after court hearing

The mum of a Northampton toddler who was beaten to death by his drug-dealing father says the loss of her boy has left 'a pain like no other'.

Raphael Kennedy, 31, was found guilty of murdering two-year-old Dylan by a unanimous jury verdict at Northampton Crown Court today (October 19).

Raphael Kennedy has been found guilty of beating two-year-old Dylan to death.

He will be sentenced on October 30. Read more about today's conviction at court here.

Speaking after the conviction today, a statement by Dylan's mum was read out by DI Spencer Bailey of Northamptonshire Police.

It read: "Dylan was truly the most perfect little boy you could ever meet. He had a smile as bright as the sun, his eyes were crystals like the stars above and his love was the best feeling in the world.

"Dylan loved singing and dancing, but now he will be dancing in the sky.

"Knowing I won’t get to hold my baby again leaves a pain like no other.

A photo of Dylan released by his mum.

"Your footprints have left a forever memory in my heart, my sleeping prince, I love you Dyl.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank Northamptonshire Police for their hard work and support in the last year."

The court heard how Dylan was subjected to a brutal attack by the Northampton drug-dealer on December 15, 2017, that left him with 13 rib fractures and a lacerated spleen.

The court heard that the injuries would have left Dylan in significant pain and he would have been in distress when breathing and trying to walk.

DCI Ally White from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit led the investigation into Dylan’s death. He said: “There are no winners in this sad case. On December 15 last year, two families lost a grandson, killed at the hands of his father, Raphael Kennedy.

“It is unimaginable for most of us to believe that a parent could be responsible for killing their child. Sadly, Dylan was brutally beaten to death by his father, Raphael Kennedy just ten days before Christmas.”

The court also heard that Kennedy only met Dylan and was told he was his father 10 weeks before he killed him.