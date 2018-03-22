'I got glass in my face and so did both of my daughters': Northampton family's plea to find hit-and-run driver after car window imploded

A five-year-old girl has been left with whiplash after a careless driver hit a family car carrying a dad and his two daughters in Northamptonshire.

On February 23, Ian Motley from Cogenhoe had just collected his two daughters, Oregan, nine, and Nevaya, five, from Cogenhoe Primary School and was on his way home at about 3.30pm.

The silver Vauxhall Zafira was damaged during the impact.

While he was driving along Station Road an oncoming driver - who Ian says was veering into the middle of the road - hit his gold Vauxhall Zafira, which caused his car window to implode.

Landscaping manager, Ian, 36, said he did not drive onto the grass verge to avoid the oncoming car in case there were pedestrians.

He said: "Then all I heard was my driver's side window shattering, I got glass in my face, and so did both of my daughters that were sitting the back of the car. My youngest, Nevaya, got whiplash, and Oregan had glass stuck in her hair.

"After checking that my girls were both not seriously hurt, and had calmed them down, there was no sign of the car, I believe that there were other drivers that had gone past.

"Now that my window has finally been replaced, I'm now left with a smashed wing mirror. "

The family are appealing for witnesses to come forward and help find the driver who put their car out of action for days and cost them £75 in damages.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said the incident was reported on March 3 at 12.25pm and the case is being processed by the road traffic collision team.

No arrests have been made.