'I feared for my life': Woman's account of alleged kidnap and sex attack in Northampton heard in court

An alleged victim of rape by two men in Northampton has described how she "sat alone on a doorstep" for hours after the attack.

She claims she was sexually assaulted by Adam Dusza, 26, and Sebastian Foit, 23, after climbing into their car after a night of drinking at the Charles Bradlaugh Pub believing it was a taxi in October last year.

The trial continues at Northampton Crown Court.

But at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (May 24), her account to the police of how the two men drove her away and raped her in the car was played to the jury.

She told police: "I thought it was a taxi and I asked them if they could take me. They said yes.

"I don't remember much... I remember just doing whatever they said, like I was on auto-pilot. I feared for my life."

After the alleged attack, the men reportedly told her to "get out now" and left her on St George's Avenue.

She told police: "I had no shoes, no tights, no money and no phone. The reality of what was happening just hit me.

"I walked around by myself trying to find help... then I sat on a doorstep for what felt like five hours. It's jsut where i felt safe"

Eventually, the victim walked to a nearby nursing home, where she asked for help. Staff there called her a taxi.

She told police: "The taxi driver saw my bruises. He asked me if I'd been raped. That's the first time it really did dawn on me what had happened."

The taxi driver drove the victim back to her home where she was reunited with her friends. The police were called shortly afterwards.

Dusza and Foit are now standing trial charged with kidnapping and rape. They claim they had consensual sex with the woman that night.

The trial continues.