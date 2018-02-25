'I didn't think it would be this bad': Nine-out-of-ten roads in Northampton score illegal levels of pollution

Nine-out-of-ten roads in Northampton scored illegally high levels of a toxic air pollutant in November last year.

A year-long survey by the borough council has shown how levels of poisonous nitrogen dioxide (NO2) have stayed "stubbornly high" throughout the town in 2017.

One-in-20 deaths in Northampton are linked to air pollution.

But the council failed to produce any results for the Drapery, a known pollution hotspot where regularly queue and where the Chronicle & Echo found NO2 levels were reaching nearly double the legal limit in a test in November.

It comes ahead of a borough council clean-air strategy set to take effect in 2018, which includes phasing out diesel and petrol taxis by 2025 and supporting electric cars.

Leader of the Labour group Danielle Stone said: "I'm shocked. I didn't think it would be this bad.

"I'm very critical of the borough council's upcoming clean air strategy. It's not immediate enough and has no action against idling traffic, taxis and buses, which is one of the biggest causes of pollution."

A borough council report in 2017 linked one-in-20 deaths in Northampton to air pollution.

Using specialist diffusion tubes, the local authority has recorded the average levels for NO2 (micrograms per metre cubed, or ug/m3) across the town. The legal limit set by WHO for an area is 40ug/m3.

Now, figures for 2017 shows how high-pollution areas like St James Road, Campbell Square and Harborough Road are producing up to 70ug/m3 of NO2.

In November 2017, only nine of the 77 diffusion tubes across the town recorded a legal level.

And a Chronicle investigation in November recorded levels close to double the legal limit in the Drapery.

The borough council has been approached for comment on why there were no recorded results for the Drapery. But an annual report into air quality listed the Northgate Bus Station and the Drapery as areas of "consistent exceedance" for NO2.