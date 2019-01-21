Husband and wife team claim the Chron's café of the year title

A husband and wife’s winning combination of big smiles and big portions has helped them claim our café of the year title following a public vote.

This winter, readers have been filling out coupons for their favourite daytime diners here in Northampton – and the results are now in.

The Park Caf in Abington Park came second in our 2019 contest

Scoffers, based at the Nene Valley services in Ecton, has taken the crown.

The family business, launched by Alfie Hilyard in 1999, is now run by his son Tom and daughter-in-law Emily. Tom, who was thrilled to win, said: “We have always based ourselves on giving good quality food with first-class customer service... and nice big portions.”

Taking second place in our competition was the ever popular Park Caf é in Abington Park owned by Tony Ansell, a previous winner of the prize.

And in third was the bubbly team at the Giggling Sausage in London Road, Far Cotton, which has built up such a loyal customer base since opening in 1969 – it hosted its first wedding reception last week.

From left the Giggling Sausage team, Audrone Hodges, Sophie Haynes, Danielle Carasco and Kayleigh Jarvis.

Manageress Sophie Haynes said: “We are really happy – we’ve told a lot of our customers already. It’s great people took the time to fill out a coupon and vote.

“It’s all about good customer service and presentable food.”