A police proactive team have shared a chilling picture of a knife they seized from a 'child' in Northampton.

The squad took the sheathed hunting-style knife off a boy in Northampton while patrolling the town overnight (Tuesday).

They claim the child was linked to gangs in Northampton.

Now, the proactive team has shared a snap of the blade on Twitter and hope that seizing it will 'prevent a young death'.