Hunt for rogue traders who dumped 10-TONNES of dangerous asbestos in Northamptonshire

A 10-tonne pile of asbestos tipped near a main road in a Northamptonshire beauty spot cost the taxpayer £6,000 to clear up.

An appeal for witnesses has been issued after piles of the dangerous material was found in Evenley.

On Monday, February 26, South Northamptonshire Council’s environmental services team received reports of the asbestos that had been fly-tipped near the junction of the A421 and the road to Cottisford and Juniper Hill.

Councillor Dermot Bambridge, the authority's portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “Any fly-tip is upsetting, but to see such wanton disregard for public health and the environment in an area renowned for its beauty is very disappointing.

“Judging by the volume there would have been a large vehicle involved and I would urge anyone who witnessed a vehicle manoeuvring suspiciously on the A421 on Sunday, 25 February to get in touch.”

According to the Health and Safety Executive, asbestos kills around 5,000 workers a year, more than the number killed in traffic incidents.

At a magistrates’ court anyone found guilty of fly-tipping could face a fine of up to £50,000 and/or a 12-month prison sentence.

If the case goes to a crown court they face an unlimited fine and/or up to five years in prison.

If you have information about this fly-tip call 01327 322093 or email Environmental.Services@southnorthants.gov.uk.

Fly-tips can be reported online at www.southnorthants.gov.uk/report, or by calling SNC on 01327 322322.