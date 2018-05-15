Hunt for moped rider after car damaged in Northampton arson attack

Witnesses are being sought after an Audi A6 was set alight in a Northampton car park.

The incident happened on Sunday, May 6, between 9.30pm and 10pm, when an Audi A6 was set alight in the car park between Abbey House and Marlborough House in Abbey Street.

Two nearby cars – a Seat Leon and a Vauxhall Corsa were also damaged by the fire, Northamptonshire Police today said.

A spokeswoman for the county force said: "The offender is described as a white man, wearing black clothing and a black motorcycle helmet. He was riding a moped."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.