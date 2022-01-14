Hunter Street in The Mounts is expected to be closed until 10pm on Friday

Hundreds of residents in Northampton have been told to keep windows closed after a gas leak was discovered on Friday (January 14).

Motorists are being advised to avoid Hunter Street in The Mounts which is closed while engineers isolate the leak..

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "Two crews from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the road in the Mounts area of the town at about 6pm on Friday.