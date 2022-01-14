Hundreds told to keep windows closed after gas leak in Northampton

Road cordoned off in the Mounts while engineers carry out repairs

By Kevin Nicholls
Friday, 14th January 2022, 8:19 pm
Updated Friday, 14th January 2022, 8:20 pm
Hunter Street in The Mounts is expected to be closed until 10pm on Friday

Hundreds of residents in Northampton have been told to keep windows closed after a gas leak was discovered on Friday (January 14).

Motorists are being advised to avoid Hunter Street in The Mounts which is closed while engineers isolate the leak..

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said: "Two crews from Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service were called to the road in the Mounts area of the town at about 6pm on Friday.

"We are currently working with gas distribution company Cadent to isolate the leak. Cordons are in place and Hunter Street is expected to be closed until about 10pm."

