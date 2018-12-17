How nesting Dormice have impacted plans to shut M1 near Northampton overnight in January

Entire stretches of the M1 motorway near Northampton will be completely shut 12 nights in a row in January - because of dormice by the road.

The Government's plan to create 'Smart' motorways by turning hard-shoulders into a fourth optional lane is being rolled out in Northamptonshire.

Dormice near the M1 is affecting how the roadworks will be carried out in the New year.

But the work between junctions 14 and 15a near Northampton will have to be carried out overnight or risk disturbing rare rodents near the motorway.

Between January 7 and January 15, stretches of the M1 will be completely shut overnight while trees on the verges are felled.

However, the trees can't be allowed to fall and hit the ground or else they could disturb Dormice in the area - which means the trees must be slowly lowered onto lorry beds using specialist machines, then chipping them in separate vehicles.

It means the lorries and work vehicles cannot park on the verges either, and will have to work overnight.

The Smart motorway scheme aims to turn hard shoulders into optional fourth lanes.

A spokeswoman for Costain Galliford Try, who are overseeing the works, said: "Drovers are asked to follow the signed diversion routes during these closures. Please do not use satellite navigation when following the diversion, as they may give conflicting information.

"We advise local residents and business owners to ensure they allow extra time to complete their journeys. We will do our utmost to complete the work as quickly as possible and keep noise and disruption to a minimum."

It comes as MPs today branded the Smart motorway scheme in Northamptonshire 'unsafe' and called for the rollout to be halted.

The timetable of closures includes:

- January 7 for three nights - 9pm to 6am - Junction 15a to 14 Southbound



- January 10 for three nights - 10pm to 5am - Junction 14 to 15 Northbound



- January 14 for three nights - 9pm to 6am - Junction15a to 14 Southbound



- January 17 of three nights - 10pm to 5am - Junction 14 to 15 Northbound