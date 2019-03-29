How did Northamptonshire MPs vote on Brexit options?

On Wednesday MPs voted on eight alternative Brexit options after Parliament seized control of the Commons agenda to force a series of indicative votes in an attempt to break the deadlock on the country's withdrawal from the European Union.

The options were - Customs union: Commitment to negotiate a “permanent and comprehensive UK-wide customs union with the EU” in any Brexit deal. Confirmatory public vote: Require a public vote to confirm any Brexit deal passed by parliament before its ratification. Labour plan: Labour's plan for a close economic relationship with the EU. ‘Common market 2.0’: UK membership of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and European Economic Area (EEA). Revoke article 50: Revoke article 50 two days before Britain would leave the EU without a deal. No deal: Leave the EU without a deal on April 12. Contingent preferential arrangements: Calls for the government to seek to agree preferential trade arrangements with the EU. EEA/EFTA without customs union: Remain within the EEA and rejoin EFTA but outside a customs union with the EU.

The MP for Wellingborough, Peter Bone, voted aye in the no deal and contingent preferential agreements votes, and rejected all six other options

Michael Ellis, the MP for Northampton North, voted yes in the no deal indicative poll and voted no in the seven others

Junior Brexit minister and Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris (left) voted in favour of a no deal and against all seven other options

Andrea Leadsom, MP for South Northamptonshire and the Leader of the House of Commons, abstained in all eight votes

Philip Hollobone voted against the customs union, public vote, Labour plan, common market, revoke Article 50 and EFTA/EEA options; the Kettering MP did vote in favour of no deal and contingent preferential arrangements

Northampton South MP Andrew Lewer said yes to the contingent preferential arrangements and no deal options, rejecting the other six