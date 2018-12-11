How cold case team caught Northampton rapist more than 30 years after 'abhorrent' attack

A cold case team has explained how they caught a Northampton rapist who had escaped justice for over 30 years.

Donovan Vernon was jailed for 25 years yesterday (December 11) for an 'abhorrent' attack in 1986 where he broke into a Northampton widow's house and raped her at knifepoint.

Donovan Vernon was caught after over 30 years after a cold case team managed to match his DNA to the crime scene.

He escaped justice for the attack for over 30 years - but his days were numbered after Northamptonshire Police's cold case section reopened the investigation in 2016.

DS Julie Gallagher said: "It can be very difficult to revisit an investigation and work with evidence that is 30 years old. But the cold case team even interviewed witnesses as far as America to build the case.

"We are committed to solving these crimes and you can expect a knock on your door from us any time."

In 2016, the case was re-opened as part of a review of unsolved rapes and murders dating back decades.

As part of the original investigation, blood group samples were taken from potential suspects as a means of elimination.

DNA-matching techniques were not introduced until the 1990s and advancements in forensic science technology are constantly evolving.

But the break in the case came when a match from DNA left at the scene linked Vernon to the rape.

Vernon was found guilty by a unanimous verdict in May this year. He was 18 at the time of the attack.

The court was told Vernon had enlisted in the Army at the age of 16 but had fallen into a life of crime fuelled by his addiction to crack cocaine.

Speaking after the verdict, DS Julie Gallagher said: “Vernon remains an extremely violent and dangerous offender and this sentence, which reflects the severity of this offence, will bring the family some comfort knowing now that the man who committed this awful crime has been brought to justice.

“This was an exceptionally challenging, but rewarding case, which serves as a reminder that time is no obstacle to the cold case team here at Northamptonshire Police who will continue to investigate undetected rapes and homicides and bring offenders to justice.”