How can bin collections, grass cutting and street cleaning improve in Northampton

This September, Northampton residents are being encouraged to share their views on the town’s environmental services by completing an online survey.

Veolia took over the delivery of the environmental services contract, which includes waste and recycling collections, street cleansing and grounds maintenance, on June 4, 2018.

Over the past year, a number of changes gave been made including reducing waste and recycling collections down to five days a week, establishing an all-in-one dry recycling service, and trialling sack recycling collections in Far Cotton.

In addition, deep cleaning of streets and enhanced grounds and park maintenance work were also completed, to get the town up to a better standard following the previous poor service.

The borough council and Veolia now want to hear about residents’ experiences of the services and improvements, to help guide future service developments.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Our partnership with Veolia began in June last year and although we faced a tough challenge, feedback about the service improvements introduced over the past year, has been really positive.

“We are not sitting on our laurels, however. As a service that affects everyone who lives, works and visits Northampton, we are keen to hear how people feel the services are going so that we can continue to make improvements, which not only makes our residents’ lives easier but also enhances the town environment.”

Keith McGurk, regional director for Veolia said: “Together with our partner idverde, we have worked hard over the past 14 months to make the town cleaner and tidier and a more enjoyable place to live for everyone. We have also introduced a number of changes to make life easier for residents. I can assure you that Veolia and idverde are not going to sit still. It is therefore important to us to know if residents’ expectations are satisfied and how we could further improve the services to make them even more efficient in the future.”

If you would like to feedback on your waste and recycling collections, street cleansing and park maintenance, please complete our survey at by 30 September by visiting https://response.questback.com/veolia/g6b71tr3kz/