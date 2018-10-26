Housing development in rural area near Daventry set for refusal

A planning application to build 47 new homes in a Northamptonshire village has been recommended for refusal.

The outline planning application to build the new dwellings in Weedon Bec, which would also widen an access road off the A45, is due to be determined by councillors on Daventry District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (October 31).

Planning officers say the scheme should be rejected as it contravenes a local core strategy seeking to limit developments in rural areas.

But the scheme is being supported by the local Weedon Parish Council, which says that the applicant, Rosscon Strategic Land, has ‘taken care to consult with local people and to address concerns raised’.

The parish council adds: “We are supportive of the opportunity that it offers to bring both affordable housing and bungalows to the village.

“The site is in a part of the village where investment is both needed and desirable. The development will hopefully provide some financial support for much needed infrastructure improvements which were promised as part of the Daventry Development Link funding but we are now advised are not likely to materialise.”

The 2.48 hectare site adjoins the West Coast Main Line track, the eastern boundary adjoins the Grand Union Canal and the southern boundary connects to the A45.

Councillors will come to the decision whether to the follow the officer’s advice.