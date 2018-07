Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Burton Latimer.

The incident took place between 11.50am and 12.40pm on Friday, July 13, at a house in Finedon Street.

The offender broke in via a ground floor window and took items including cash.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.