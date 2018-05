Jewellery was stolen when a house in Northampton was broken into a robbed.

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after the burglary in Booth Lane South, Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday, April 27, between 3.15pm and 4pm, when the offender/s forced entry via a back door. Once inside they stole jewellery before making off.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.