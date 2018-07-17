Hot weather could attract ticks and fleas to your dog warns Northampton vet

With the county and country basking in a prolonged heatwave, a Northampton vet has urged pet owners to be aware of possible tick and flea problems the hot weather may bring for animals.

Iain Fletcher, clinical director at Spinney Lodge Vets, in Kettering Road, has warned that hot and humid temperatures are ideal conditions for parasites to flourish.

He is urging animal-lovers to check their pets carefully over the summer and make sure all preventative treatments are up-to-date to combat the risk of potentially serious health problems.

Iain, who has been with Spinney Lodge for 11 years, said: “Hot and sticky conditions are perfect for these parasites, so pet owners need to be vigilant to prevent or treat an infestation.

“Owners should frequently check their pet’s coat for any signs of ticks or fleas by running their fingers through the fur or, even better, by using a fine-toothed comb.

“They should also be on the look-out for any excessive scratching, itching and biting, which are classic signs of a problem, along with scabs, hair loss, allergic reactions and pale gums.

“People must take the problem seriously and it’s very important owners take their pets straight to a vet if they show any such symptoms because an infestation of ticks and fleas can lead to more serious problems like tick paralysis, anaemia and tapeworms.

“Vets can give immediate care and provide a number of preventive treatments to counter the dangers from both ticks and fleas.”