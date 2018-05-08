Hot-air balloons will return to Northampton park this summer

The Northampton Town Festival will return to the Racecourse later this year and is bringing hot-air balloons back to the park.

Back for its third year running, the festival is expected to draw over 65,000 people for a day of funfair, fireworks and live music on July 7 and 8 (Saturday and Sunday).

The Northampton Town Festival is a free event that pays homage to the former Balloon Festival.

Event organiser David Bailey said: “We were absolutely thrilled with the turnout for 2016 and 2017. With so much achieved in such a short space of time, it needed to be re-arranged for 2018.

"As a free event, we expected a great turnout and we were not disappointed. We can only expect bigger crowds for 2018. There will be more entertainment, more arenas and some surprise acts."

The annual festival is organised by Showtime Events Group and will feature Motorcycle stuntsman Jamie Squibb, the Vander brothers' Wheel of Death and a human cannon ball.

The iconic hot air balloons will also return to the Racecourse for the festival, and if the weather is on their side they could take to the skies over Northampton.