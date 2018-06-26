Hot air balloons fill the skies over Northampton's Market Square

Early risers got a spectacular sight when they looked out across Northampton town centre - and saw five large hot air balloons tethered to Market Square.

The event early on Sunday morning aimed to get people in the spirit for Northampton Town Festival, which is set to take place over this weekend, July 7 and 8.

Balloons took off from Market Square on Sunday morning as part of a promotional event for Northampton Town Festival this weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to head to the Racecourse again this year for the third instalment of the annual event, which will include a hot air balloon show.

Organisers are also offering people the chance to have a ride in one.

The festival will feature a giant funfair, bands and a host of live entertainment.

Providing the thrills and spills this year are Revolution Stunts, Jamie Squibb’s unreal motorbike stunts, The Human Cannonball, Vander Wheel, The Devils Horseman, Little Imps motorbike display and Pro-Action Taekwando demonstration

The funfair will be open on Friday with discounted rides available all evening. For information about what’s happening this year, visit www.northamptontownfestival.com.