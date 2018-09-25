Hospital porter used England flag to treat unconscious man in Northampton town centre

A Northampton General Hospital worker was forced to use whatever came to hand when a football fan suffered a head injury in front of him.

Porter Nathan Loughran was walking through Northampton town centre with friends after watching a televised England match when they found himself in the middle of a large fight near George Row.

In the midst of the chaos a man not part of their group fell to the ground, smacking his head hard on the kerb and prompting Nathan to spring into action using first aid skills he had learned at NGH.

Nathan said: "It was turning into a huge brawl and I was just working to get us out of the situation.

"At this point I saw a man fall back and hit the back of his head on the kerb. I knew he was in trouble.

"I ran over to check on him, and noticed there was a pool of blood forming round his head."

As the man was unresponsive, Nathan performed sternum rubs until he regained consciousness and was able to confirm his name.

Nathan, a former specials sergeant in Northamptonshire Police, then applied pressure to the wound with his hands and t-shirt - but then had to improvise.

"I had no access to a first aid kit or any medical supplies at this point," he said.

"Someone passed me an England flag that II used to compress the wound.

"Then security from a nearby pub came over with medical supplies which we used to clean and dress the wound properly.

"I was working hard to keep the man calm until paramedics arrived."

Nathan is now in line for one of NGH's Everyday Heroes Award, nomination forms for which can be downloaded here.

He said: "I don't think you should ever feel unsafe, especially in your own town, but the emergency services will always do their best to make sure the public are kept safe."