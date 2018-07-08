Hope Centre chairman reveals pride in Northampton homeless charity as he steps down after six years in role

University of Northampton Lecturer, Adrian Pryce, has announced that he is to step down as chair and trustee of Northamptonshire homelessness charity, the Hope Centre.

During his six-year tenure as chair, and nine years as trustee, Adrian has overseen a great deal of change and growth at the Hope Centre.

The charity, with the help of volunteers, works to actively tackle homelessness within Northamptonshire. It provides practical services that help people survive poverty, as well as providing training and skills to improve employability.

Adrian Pryce, senior lecturer in Strategy and International Business, said: “The time is now right for me to step aside, after several years that have seen significant changes in the Hope Centre. The charity is in a much stronger position now than ever, in terms of being asset-backed and with a higher profile and standing in the community.

“It has not only survived the difficult funding environment of the past few years but is in a stable financial position and launching several major new initiatives. I leave the charity with a strong, experienced and capable chief executive in Robin Burgess to lead Hope forward.”

The most recent initiative which Adrian helped to set up was the Hope Business Forum, a meeting place for local business leaders who care about the community.

Adrian added: “I am very proud of Hope’s recent achievements, including setting up the Hope Business Forum. With so many dedicated people associated with Hope, and all its exciting new projects, the charity can look forward to the future with confidence. It is well-placed to make a significantly enhanced impact on the lives of the poor, vulnerable and disadvantaged in the community, a cause so dear to all of us.”

Adrian will continue his work in the community through his role as the Chair and Guardian Trustee of the Scott Bader Commonwealth, based in Wollaston, as well as in support of Northamptonshire and its Lord Lieutenant David Laing as one of his Deputy Lieutenants, paying particular attention to youth issues – youth creativity and enterprise as well as youth disadvantage.