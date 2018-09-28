Hooded man captured on camera at Northampton cash machine may have information about a robbery

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about a robbery in Upton.

The robbery happened at about 10.10am on Monday, September 17, in High Street.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, are being asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the alleged offence and has been released under investigation pending further inquiries.