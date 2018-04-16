Homeowners return to find personal items had been stolen in two Northampton burglaries

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following two burglaries in Northampton that targeted gold and jewellery.

The first offence happened in The Witheys, Grange Park, between 9.15am on Thursday, March 29, and 3pm on Friday, April 13, when the occupants returned home to find their house had been burgled, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The burglars had tried to force entry through the front door with a jemmy without success before moving to the back of the property and forcing entry via a back window.

Once inside they stole gold, jewellery and cash.

The second offence happened in Coverack Close between 8.15am on Saturday, April 14, and 9.10am on Sunday, April 15, when one of the occupants returned home to find the patio door had been smashed and the house had been burgled.

The raiders stole gold, jewellery, electronics and cash.

Witnesses or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.