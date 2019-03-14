Homeowner disturbs Kettering burglar

A burglar fled from a Kettering house after being disturbed by the homeowner.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 7, between 4am and 5am at a property in Hodge Way.

An unknown offender attempted to gain entry into the property via the front door.

A police spokesman said: “They were then disturbed by the householder and left the property.

“The offender is described as male, 5ft 11in and wearing a dark coloured heavy padded jacket.

“Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”