Homeowner came face-to-face with burglar in their Northampton home

Dashcam footage of burglar who fled a Northampton house is being sought by police.

The crime happened in Chartwell Avenue, Abington at about midday on Wednesday, September 12 when a man broke in through the patio door at the back of the house.

The homeowner returned home to find the intruder in the living room, who then ran out the back door, down the side of the house, into Chartwell Avenue and towards Kettering Road.

The suspect is described as white, about 5ft 11in, with a slim build. He was wearing dark clothing and a black woollen hat, and was carrying a black holdall bag.

Officers are appealing for information and anyone who witnessed the break-in or who saw a man running down Chartwell Avenue or Kettering Road around the time of the incident is asked to contact police.

Any motorists in the area who may have dashcam footage are also asked to get in touch.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number 18000436053.