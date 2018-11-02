'Homelessness is a cycle that needs to be broken': Scenes from the streets at Northampton's rough sleeper count

In just three hours, the Chronicle and Echo's team at this year's rough sleeper count found 16 people on the streets. None of them wanted to be there.

Dozens of times during the night, the borough council's head of housing Phil Harris approached a huddled sleeping bag and asked 'are you alright tonight?' Dozens of times he only heard someone croak back 'no'.

Over 40 volunteers were out across Northampton on Thursday night to find and count the town's rough sleepers.

The teams searched every ward of the borough, from the streetlit town centre to the isolated parks and fields in Upton and West Hunsbury.

A final count is still being tallied - on a night where they expected to find about 20 people, they encountered at least 30.

Phill said: "There are some people who criticise the council and say we don't do enough to find and get people off the streets. But it's not like we have 16 teams out trying their best not to find rough sleepers tonight."

Temperatures dropped to below freezing during three-hour, early morning search. Many people were found bedded down on frozen ground in the town centre's graveyards and church grounds.

One woman Phil found was a 50-year-old woman who had lost her flat two weeks before and said she was in thousands of pounds of debt. Another was 24, Lithuanian, and had been on Northampton's streets for two years.

Another could not be identified. His sleeping bag was pulled over his head as he lay sprawled out in front of a town centre shop.

"If we can't wake them up by talking to them, then we don't disturb them," said Phil as he clicked off his torch. "But he is a very vulnerable man right now.

"He could be stamped on or kicked or punched where he is. The fact is there are some very nasty people in this town to get drunk and attack rough sleepers.

"If you sleep rough in the streets for at least three months - no matter what happens to you - you will die younger than you should."

The count did not include the 17 people who spent Thursday night in the borough council's night shelter. Phil says he is proud of what the shelter does- he says it's a lot more 'peaceful' than rumour has it and the men who stay there build real friendships.

The shelter's figures say 163 people have been successfully moved on to supported accommodation since it opened in February 2017. The borough council pledged in 2016 to reduce rough sleeping in the town 'as close to zero as possible'.

But last year's count found 13 rough sleepers. The Chronicle's team found 16 in just one ward of the town centre.

Phil said: "The truth is there will always be homelessness. All it takes is for a relationship to break down or to get into debt. It can happen to anyone.

"The borough council and the night shelter's goal is to get people off the streets as quickly as possible before they deteriorate or become entrenched. Even if they slip up and end up on the streets again down the line, they can try again. Homelessness is a cycle that needs to be broken.

"We will follow up on every single person we find tonight and try and get them off the streets."

The tally from the rough sleeper count will be published next week.