Home office advisor from Northampton filmed in sting while allegedly trying to meet 12-year-old girl

A video of the moment a Home Office advisor from Northampton was confronted in a sting as he allegedly tried to meet a 12-year-old girl for sex has been shared online.

Gary Hodgkiss, 48, was filmed as he arrived in a car park in Manchester last night (June 20) to reportedly meet what he believed was a young girl.

The 15-minute live stream ends with Mr Hodgkiss being taken away by police in a marked van.

But the transition manager for the Home Office was met by a team of vigilantes who blocked him in his parking space and told him the person he had been allegedly grooming online was an adult.

The 15-minute live stream by online group Dark Light has now been viewed nearly 670,000 times and ends with Mr Hodgkiss being driven away in a marked police van.

During the video, the gang of vigilantes tell Mr Hodgkiss that he allegedly messaged them on his way to the car park "about getting a hotel room and spending a night" with a 12-year-old girl.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: "Shortly before 9.15pm on Wednesday 20 June 2018 police were called to Wood Street in Middleton.

Gary Hodgkiss has worked for the last 18 months as a contractor for the Home Office. His contract has now been terminated.

"Officers attended and a 48-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grooming. He remains in custody for questioning."

Meanwhile, a Home Office spokesperson said: “We are in the process of terminating this individual’s contract with immediate effect.

"The Home Office expects the highest standards of personal integrity from external contractors.

“It would not be appropriate to comment further on an ongoing police investigation.”