Hollowell sailors celebrate funding boost for new boat

A Northamptonshire sailing club is celebrating after scooping a £750 funding boost from a county housebuilder.

Hollowell Sailing Club near Guilsborough will receive the donation as part of the Persimmon Homes Midlands Healthy Communities campaign.

The scheme will see Persimmon give away more than £600,000 to UK sporting causes, with an overall top national prize of £200,000 in addition to regional donations.

James Avery, spokesman for Hollowell Sailing Club, said: “As part of our aim to improve access to the sport of sailing for all who wish to take part, we are fundraising to purchase a Topper sailing dinghy.

“The sport enables young people to acquire key life skills such as independence, confidence, team work and physical fitness.

“Hollowell Sailing Club was established in 1966 and is owned and run entirely be volunteers.

“We foster a strong family atmosphere for our 400 members and work hard to remove barriers to participation, providing equipment on loan and operating sessions for people with disabilities.”

Persimmon has handed out awards or £750 to sports teams and individuals aged 21 years and under in the area, with the money to be spent on kit, equipment, coaching or facilities.

The new fund is in addition to the £720,000 the company already donates through its hugely successful Community Champions scheme each year.

Claire Dearsley, head of sales for Persimmon Homes Midlands, said: “The Healthy Communities scheme has enabled us to support a wide range of sports.

“We are thrilled to help Hollowell Sailing Club provide sporting opportunities for young people.”