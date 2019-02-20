Highways team explain why such a long stretch of A45 in Northamptonshire is closed

Diversions have been put in place away from a serious accident which has closed the A45 near Northampton.

There is a road closure eastbound between the A428 near Earls Barton and the A509 near Wellingborough following a collision between a van and lorry at 6.15am

There are also reports that the carriageway is closed between Queen Eleanor interchange and Barnes Meadow interchange.

Responding to questions about the length of carriageway closed, Highways England said it was necessary to ensure drivers followed the official diversion route in these circumstances - which is the A428.

Drivers are urged to follow the solid diamond diversion symbol.

The official route is: