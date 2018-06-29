Heroes and villains 5k charity run raises £2,600 for Northampton epileptic teenager

The parents of a 15-year-old Northampton teenager, who requires around-the-clock-care, have hosted a 5k fun run for the Life of Lewis Appeal and raised £2,600.

Lewis Herbert, 15, was diagnosed with West’s Syndrome at three months old, which then developed into Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) – a rare form of epilepsy which means he can have more than 100 seizures every day.

Superhero and villains dressed up to raise funds for Lewis earlier this month.

Gary Herbert, who provides his son with 24-hour care, hosted the super hero and villain run at The Old White Hart in Far Cotton on June 17 to raise money for a wheelchair accessible front door for Lewis to safely get in and out of their house.

Gary said: “We just want to say a massive heartfelt thank you to each and everyone of you who came and supported our fun run for Lewis.

"You all looked amazing in your costumes and we really hope you had as much fun as we did. And for us to raise a whopping £2600.00 towards the Life for Lewis Appeal is a simply incredible effort from everyone involved in the day

"To see the community come together to help Lewis was truly humbling and extremely appreciated by our whole family."

The family now want to raise money for new replacement floor mats for Lewis' sensory room as well as a new storage-turn-bedroom next to the teens room so his parents and carers can be close to him overnight to provide oxygen and therapy.



Landlord of the Old White Hart Mark Crane said: “In total around 70 people completed the loop, which began outside Carlsberg and ended opposite the Old White Hart. In total we raised an incredible £2,600. We would like to thank all those who helped us organise the event.”