Here's where you can get a free pint in Northampton over the next few days

Nine Northampton watering holes are giving away free beer until Sunday, August 5, as part of National Pub Fortnight.

The campaign is in celebration of National Pub Fortnight and 50,000 drinks will up for grabs nationally, that’s 568 kegs and enough to fill 355 bath tubs, on a first come, first served basis.

There are plenty of drinks included in the offer including pints of Fosters, John Smiths, Kronenbourg 1664, Strongbow, Strongbow Dark Fruit, Heineken and Amstel and bottles of Old Mout, Bulmers and Heineken 0.0.

Claim your free drink at the pubs below:

Wedgewood

The County

King David

Melbourne Arms

Long Boat

Cardigan Arms

Bull

Royal Oak

Fivebells

The offer is available at thousands of pubs across the UK, thanks to Ei Publican Partnerships, the UK’s largest leased and tenanted pub business, and Star Pubs and Bars who are working together to grow this year’s National Pub Fortnight.

To find out what’s going on in your local visit www.nationalpubfortnight.com.