Here's where to find the pharmacy opening times in Northamptonshire over the bank holiday

The NHS has released the opening of times of pharmacies in Northamptonshire over the Easter holidays in a bid to prevent people heading to hospital unnecessarily.

The health service says patients can save time in the waiting room by visiting their pharmacist for confidential advice on a range of common illnesses and making sure they’ve requested repeat prescriptions using GP online services.

Professor Kiran Patel, medical director of system improvement and professional standards at NHS England, said: “Your local pharmacy can help you with more than you might think. Pharmacists offer expert, confidential advice and treatment for many minor health problems.

“We would also like to remind patients to order any medication they need from their GP surgery in plenty of time so they have enough to last over the bank holiday weekend.

“Patients who have signed-up to GP online services can use their smartphone, laptop, tablet or PC to request repeat prescriptions or make a GP appointment online. It’s simple to sign-up to. Patients just need to take two forms of photo ID into their GP practice.”

Pharmacy opening hours in Northamptonshire over the Easter bank holiday weekend can be found here.

People can also find information on their nearest walk-in centres, urgent care centres or minor injuries units by simply typing in their postcode on www.nhs.uk .

People in need of urgent care are being asked to use the NHS111 service by visiting 111.nhs.uk online or by dialing 111 on. NHS 111 is a free service which runs 24 hours a day, seven days a week.