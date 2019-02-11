Here's what you need to do to get a free coffee and cake at the Riverside Hub

February half-term is one of the most difficult times to entertain the kids. It’s wet, it’s dreary and you’re most likely still paying off the Christmas credit card.

The Riverside Hub, owned and run by Northamptonshire couple Ellis and Valentina Potter, want to help not only ease the burden on the pocket but also ease the burden on the roads too.

Ellis Potter said: “Being parents ourselves, we understand the pull on the pocket and we also understand the importance of good coffee and cake.

"It’s really important for us to ensure our families have the best fun and receive the best in value. We can’t guarantee the weather this half-term but we can guarantee the team at the Hub will come to your rescue with happy kids, great coffee and delicious cake."

For February half-term only, The Hub is offering all customers who car share with their friend a voucher for a free hot drink and cake for two adults.

He added: “We have put on our car share and public transport offers not just to provide good value, but also as our contribution to the local environment.”

How to claim your free coffee and cake: All you need to do is tell the parking attendant on arrival and receive your voucher for the hot drink and sweet treat of your choice for two adults.

And what’s more there’s further great incentives to use public transport – travel by bus or taxi to Riverside Hub, and show your receipt for your journey and you and your children can benefit from 25 per cent off admission price.

The Hub has one of the UK’s biggest play frames, set on four levels and with 20 different play zones, the World of Play enables adults and children to ‘learn through play’.

For under two year olds – a dedicated area, set apart from the bigger children’s area, features lots of tactile, sensory items that can stimulate a baby’s senses and aid their development.