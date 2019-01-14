Here's how to get your hands on a free engagement ring thanks to Northampton jeweller

Are you still cash-strapped from Christmas but fancy taking your relationship to the next step? One Northampton jeweller has got your back.

Steffans Jewellers, in Abington Square, is giving away a free platinum engagement ring worth £1,000 to one lucky client to propose to their soul mate ahead of Valentine's Day.

This ring could be yours next month if you enter the competition.

There's no strings attached to this competition - just post your name and number into the in-store letterbox in either Northampton or their Market Harborough store for a chance to have your golden ticket plucked from the lucky dip.

You don't have to buy anything from the store either or be a previous customer to win.

Steffans owner Wes Suter said: "I wanted to show some love this Valentines and what better way than to give someone the opportunity to get engaged.

"The news is often filled with bad news so I thought this would be a great opportunity to share something fantastic with our local community."

The competition officially launched yesterday (Monday) and the winner will be announced live on Facebook on February 13.