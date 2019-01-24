Here's how each Northampton secondary school ranks in today's new league table

The rankings are based on how teenagers performed in last summer's GCSEs and claim to track pupil's progress since primary, with a score (the nearer to +1 the better) and a band (one of five, from 'well above average' to 'well below average').

1. Northampton School for Boys Score in Progress 8 and description: 0.66, Well Above Average

2. Northampton School for Girls Score in Progress 8 and description: 0.32, Above Average

3. Abbeyfield School Score in Progress 8 and description: 0.17, Abbeyfield School

4. Northampton Academy Score in Progress 8 and description: 0.07, Average

