Here's how each Northampton secondary school ranks in today's new league table
The Department for Education has today (Jan 24) published league tables showing how every secondary school in the country compares on progress of pupils.
The rankings are based on how teenagers performed in last summer's GCSEs and claim to track pupil's progress since primary, with a score (the nearer to +1 the better) and a band (one of five, from 'well above average' to 'well below average').
1. Northampton School for Boys
Score in Progress 8 and description: 0.66, Well Above Average