teen sitting exam

Here's how each Northampton secondary school ranks in today's new league table

The Department for Education has today (Jan 24) published league tables showing how every secondary school in the country compares on progress of pupils.

The rankings are based on how teenagers performed in last summer's GCSEs and claim to track pupil's progress since primary, with a score (the nearer to +1 the better) and a band (one of five, from 'well above average' to 'well below average').

Score in Progress 8 and description: 0.66, Well Above Average

1. Northampton School for Boys

Score in Progress 8 and description: 0.66, Well Above Average
Score in Progress 8 and description: 0.32, Above Average

2. Northampton School for Girls

Score in Progress 8 and description: 0.32, Above Average
Score in Progress 8 and description: 0.17, Above Average

3. Abbeyfield School

Score in Progress 8 and description: 0.17, Abbeyfield School
Score in Progress 8 and description: 0.07, Average

4. Northampton Academy

Score in Progress 8 and description: 0.07, Average
