Here is where you can get a FREE flavoured gin and tonic in Northampton this weekend

A Northampton town centre pub is giving away free gin in exchange for an unusual currency - rhubarb.

The Old Bank in St Giles Square is offering a refreshing G&T to any drinkers who visit this Saturday and Sunday.

To redeem the offer, guests will have to visit the pub this weekend and swap their stick of rhubarb at the bar for a free Whitley Neills rhubarb and ginger gin and tonic.

All gin lovers need to do to claim their free drink is visit the pub this weekend (August 18 and 19), and swap the seasonal veg for a chilled glass of Whitley Neill rhubarb and ginger gin and tonic.

The unconventional offer has been launched to meet the rising demand for unique and quirky flavour combinations and botanicals in gin.

Sam Vata, general manager at the Old Bank, said: “Everyone loves a gin and tonic on a British summer day, and there’s no denying a chilled glass that you haven’t had to pay for tastes even better!

“Rhubarb and ginger is the perfect flavour combination – the tartness of the rhubarb is complemented by the depth and spice of the ginger – and when combined with the botanicals within the gin, it makes for the perfect refresher to enjoy in the warm weather.

“We look forward to inviting local gin lovers to enjoy a taste of rhubarb goodness on the house this weekend!”

To redeem the offer, guests will have to visit the pub this weekend and swap their stick of rhubarb at the bar for a free Whitley Neills rhubarb and ginger gin and tonic.

There is one drink permitted per person and guests will need to be quick to get hold of one – as it is only available while stocks last.

Tinned rhubarb will also be accepted as payment.

Terms and conditions apply, participating Greene King pubs only, to find your local Greene King pub, go to: www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/free-rhubarb-g-and-t/.